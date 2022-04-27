Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 178.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

OHI stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 45,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

