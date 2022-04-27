ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $641.79 Million

Equities analysts expect ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) to post sales of $641.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.34 million and the highest is $649.24 million. ONE Gas posted sales of $625.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ONE Gas.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. 413,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

