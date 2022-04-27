OptionRoom 24 Hour Volume Hits $73,553.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $392,337.11 and $73,553.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.51 or 0.07309082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

