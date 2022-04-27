Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,717. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

