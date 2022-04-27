Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$1.00. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 2,027 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.74.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

