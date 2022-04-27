Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

ORC opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

