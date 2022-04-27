Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.86

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 35824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The firm has a market cap of $506.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

