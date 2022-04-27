Origin Dollar (OUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $406,874.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $93.18 million and approximately $406,874.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.51 or 0.07309082 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00049119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 93,483,648 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.