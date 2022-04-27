Ormeus Coin Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $55,522.25 and $807.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

