Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

ORRF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $274.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 25.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORRF shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

