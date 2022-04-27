OSI Systems (OSIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY22 guidance at $5.75-6.02 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

