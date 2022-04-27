Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target Cut to €9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.75) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY remained flat at $$2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

