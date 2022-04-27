Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 191169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436,273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,695,000 after buying an additional 712,191 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,854,000 after buying an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after buying an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.