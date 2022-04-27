Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Trading Down 63.1%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Rating) dropped 63.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 52,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average daily volume of 7,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.
About Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Software (PFSF)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.