Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. Packaging Co. of America also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.57. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.38.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

