PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.11

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 10481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $901.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after buying an additional 596,068 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after buying an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after buying an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

