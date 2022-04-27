Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,111. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

