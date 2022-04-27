Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95.

PGRE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,807. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -344.41%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after buying an additional 1,171,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after buying an additional 641,747 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,969,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 205,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paramount Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,481,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 641,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 339,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.