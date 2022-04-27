Pawtocol (UPI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.86 Million

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $12.55 million and $2.86 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.16 or 0.07348577 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Buying and Selling Pawtocol

