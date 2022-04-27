PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.33.

PayPal stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

