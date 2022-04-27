Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%.

PFIS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.21. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

PFIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

