PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,419.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $874,085.20 and $55,419.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00032445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00100553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

