Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 6.6%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 4,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,754,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

