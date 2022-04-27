Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $14,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $6,310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Plains GP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

