Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

PLXS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 116,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,462. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Plexus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

