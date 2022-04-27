Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.85

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

About Power Assets

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

