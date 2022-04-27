Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Capitalization of $133.42 Million

Power Ledger (POWR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars.

