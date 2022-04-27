PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 494.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,024. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

