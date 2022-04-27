Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 408 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,749 shares of company stock worth $30,469,081. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

