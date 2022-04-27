Profund Advisors LLC Buys 181 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average of $256.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

