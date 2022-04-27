Profund Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

