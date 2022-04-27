Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY stock opened at $714.25 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $690.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $669.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.