Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

