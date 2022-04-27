Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1,027.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
