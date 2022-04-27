Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $303.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.04 and its 200 day moving average is $317.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

