Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

