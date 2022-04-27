Profund Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

