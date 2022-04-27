Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

