ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,656 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,656 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

