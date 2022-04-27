Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,597. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

