PUBLISH Hits Market Capitalization of $4.79 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $111,006.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00100996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

