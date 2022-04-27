Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($102.15) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.56 ($117.81).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €69.18 ($74.39) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 1-year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

