Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for fuboTV Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $634.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 54.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

