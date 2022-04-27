Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. Novavax has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $277.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

