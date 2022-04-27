QASH Market Capitalization Tops $26.58 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. QASH has a market cap of $26.58 million and $257,727.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00032157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00100970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

