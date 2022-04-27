Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 757.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 204,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

