Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,274,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.90. 14,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,781. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

