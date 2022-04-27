Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

