Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.21. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

