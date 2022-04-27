Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.46.

VLO opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

